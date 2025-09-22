Mallorca hold 10-man Atletico to 1-1 draw

Atletico Madrid's struggles in La Liga persisted as they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by Mallorca on Sunday, with goalkeeper Leo Roman delivering an outstanding performance before Vedat Muriqi’s late header cancelled out Conor Gallagher's opener.

The result left Diego Simeone's side languishing in 12th place with six points from five matches, while Mallorca are 19th with two points. Real Madrid lead the league with 15 points.

Roman was pivotal for Mallorca, frustrating Atletico throughout the match with a series of remarkable saves.

The 25-year-old Spaniard's heroics began early, denying Giacomo Raspadori's audacious second-minute attempt with a one-handed save, before palming away Pablo Barrios's effort in the seventh minute.

His performance included denying Julian Alvarez from the penalty spot early in the first half, a moment that encapsulated the visitors’ inability to capitalise on their chances.

Roman's sharp reflexes also prevented an own goal in the 40th minute, blocking a deflected Marcos Llorente cross.

Atletico's frustrations mounted when Alexander Sorloth received a straight red card in the 72nd minute for a studs-up challenge on Antonio Raillo, leaving the visitors to play the final 18 minutes a man down.

Despite Roman’s heroics, Atletico finally found a way through in the 79th minute. Gallagher was quickest to react after Roman parried Llorente's low effort across goal, slotting home to give the visitors the lead.

But their celebrations proved short-lived. In the 85th minute, 19-year-old substitute Jan Virgili whipped in a cross that caught Atletico’s defence napping, allowing Muriqi to head past Jan Oblak at the far post for a dramatic equaliser.

"The team played a great game throughout, we took the lead when we were a man down but they equalised in a single play," Simeone told DAZN.

"In the first half, we controlled the game and had chances to score, but we lacked the cutting edge needed to win. We need to be more effective, both in the opposition's box and in our own.

"I still believe we can fight for the league and it is still early in the season. Let's keep working in the same vein."