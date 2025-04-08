Logo
Man charged with assault after allegedly slapping Grealish at Manchester derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2025 Manchester City's Jack Grealish during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn/ File Photo

08 Apr 2025 06:29PM
A 20-year-old man has been charged with assault for allegedly slapping Manchester City winger Jack Grealish at the end of Sunday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, British media reports said.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man had been charged with assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on July 14.

"This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford football club on Sunday," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Manchester United declined to comment on the matter, while Manchester City have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
