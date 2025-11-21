Man City boss Guardiola happy for World Cup-bound Haaland

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is a world class player who deserves his debut at the World Cup, the club's manager Pep Guardiola said after the striker helped Norway qualify for soccer's showpiece for the first time since 1998.

Haaland bagged a double in a 4-1 win over Italy last week which earned Norway qualification and took his tally in 2026 World Cup qualifying to 16 goals, twice as many as the next highest scorer.

The 25-year-old has also netted 19 goals in 15 appearances for City.

"He's been incredible this season, he's breaking a lot of individual, personal, Premier League and Norway records," Guardiola told reporters on Friday ahead of a Premier League trip to Newcastle United.

"I'm happy for his national team. Many of the squad for Norway were not even born the last time they were in the World Cup.

"His status as a football player, world class player, he deserves to live the World Cup. He's the perfect age, mature and I'm so happy for him."

TITLE RACE

City, who are on a four-game winning run in all competitions including a 3-0 statement victory over champions Liverpool, will look to close in on leaders Arsenal with a win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Guardiola's side have 22 points from 11 matches, four behind Arsenal, who take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"The truth is a team as strong as Arsenal - and in the last seasons, not just this season - they are impeccable," the Spanish manager said.

"It's the same feeling I had when we fought against Liverpool in the past. The feeling I had is they will not drop many points. If they can take a lot of distance, it will be difficult to catch up with them - like Liverpool did last season.

"The ones behind have to put incredible pressure on. When the distance is so big, it's so difficult. At the same time, we're in November. And in November, nothing is defined. In February or March, be careful - but now is the start of the season."

Guardiola said Mateo Kovacic and Rodri were the only players unavailable for Saturday due to injuries.