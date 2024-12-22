Man City gloom deepens with defeat at Villa, flying Forest win again

LONDON : Manchester City have been on some extraordinary runs during four seasons of Premier League domination but the one that continued with a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday is scarcely believable.

Pep Guardiola's free-falling side slipped to a ninth defeat in 12 matches in all competitions as the crisis that has suddenly engulfed City deepened.

Goals either side of halftime by Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers put Villa in control at Villa Park and Phil Foden's stoppage-time reply was the smallest of consolations for City.

One victory in their last 12 games has seen City exit the League Cup, flirt with elimination from the Champions League and has all but ended any hopes of a fifth successive English title.

A sixth league defeat of the season left City in sixth position on 27 points from 17 games, with Villa jumping above them into fifth spot with 28 points.

Nottingham Forest fans will be pinching themselves as Christmas approaches as a 2-0 victory at Brentford, who were unbeaten at home, put them third with 31 points.

Arsenal could reclaim third place if they avoid defeat at Crystal Palace in the late kickoff.

A hat-trick by Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United to a 4-0 victory at struggling Ipswich Town to lift Eddie Howe's side into seventh in the standings with 26 points.

Brighton and Hove Albion are ninth with 25 points after a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

City's nightmare before Christmas continued on the shortest day of the year and Guardiola can only hope they have now reached rock bottom and that the gloom will relent soon.

Villa took the lead in the 16th minute as Youri Tielemans threaded a pass to Rogers who cleverly fed Colombian striker Duran to score his 12th goal of the season.

Former City graduate Rogers made it 2-0 in the 65th minute and City never looked like getting anything although Foden's first league goal of the season at least offered a little cheer.

"If there is a moment that I cannot overthink, it is right now," Guardiola said. "I try to be simple, stick to my principles and give certainty to the team.

"We take the positives and reflect. When I see the players before, during and after and how they behave I feel pride."

Remarkably, if bottom club Southampton avoid defeat against Fulham on Sunday, City will be the worst team in the Premier League since Nov. 1 in terms of points collected.

Goals by Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga secured a third successive win for Nottingham Forest.

"It's a bit of a dream (to be in the top four)," defender Aina said. "It's good to get the three points and good for the fans. They deserve it as well. The manager (Nuno Espirito Santo) has his philosophy and he's brought that into the club."

Chelsea can top the table, temporarily at least, on Sunday if they win at Everton. Leaders Liverpool are in action later on Sunday with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.