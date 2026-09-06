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Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
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Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points

Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Coventry City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 5, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Coventry City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 5, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Coventry City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 5, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Antoine Semenyo Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - September 5, 2026 Crystal Palace's Ben Chilwell celebrates after the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien S..
Man City make it three wins in a row, Palace earn first points
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - September 5, 2026 Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell scores their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
06 Sep 2026 12:32AM
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LONDON, Sept 5 : Manchester City made it three wins from three but were relieved to hear the final whistle as they beat promoted Coventry City 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Crystal Palace earned their first victory of the campaign as they twice came from a goal down to win 3-2 at Fulham but four other games ended all square.

Newcastle United recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Bournemouth who scored first for the third game in a row but are still without a victory.

Tottenham Hotspur picked up their first point of the season but failed to have a shot on target in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest who had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

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Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 at home to Leeds United, while Brentford versus Sunderland also finished 1-1.

After Manchester City's eye-watering spending spree that continued until Tuesday with the arrival of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a British-record-equalling £125 million ($169.01 million), Coventry might have feared the worst.

Manager Enzo Maresca handed debuts to Fernandez and fellow deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye .

Fernandez played a key role in Erling Haaland's 26th-minute opener at The Etihad Stadium, sliding a pass for Antoine Semenyo, whose cross the Norway striker headed in.

Haaland also had a goal ruled out but it was Coventry who finished strongly and an equaliser would not have flattered Frank Lampard's side who forced City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into a string of saves.

City hung on though to lead the table with nine points.

Promoted Hull City could also reach nine later on Saturday if they beat Aston Villa, while champions Arsenal and Chelsea, the other teams with a 100 per cent record after two rounds of fixtures, meet on Sunday at The Emirates Stadium.

Coventry and Fulham remain without a point after three games, while Villa will hope to get their points tally up and running when they travel to surprise package Hull.

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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