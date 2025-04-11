Man City must be optimistic about finishing season well, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he was pleased with the way the reigning Premier League champions had adapted without key players and stressed his side will have to be optimistic about chasing Champions League qualification.

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, twice Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland as well as defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake among those sidelined.

City are sixth in the table with 52 points, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by one point with seven rounds of matches left.

But Guardiola's side received a massive boost after the Premier League was guaranteed at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

"(Injuries) happened all season, we adapt," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against 11th-placed Crystal Palace. "You can see it as a problem or a challenge, the position is a disaster or it could be worse.

"I'm happy with the way we handled the situation and where we are.

"The challenge is to qualify for the Champions League next season; the home games, difficult ones we have and tomorrow we have a team in incredible top form in the last month or two months.

"Always it's difficult with Palace here, I admire a lot the manager (Oliver Glasner) and way they play, the talent and physicality there are no doubts. But we have to be optimistic to finish well this season."

TRANSFER PLANS

With 33-year-old Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne leaving City at the end of the season after 10 highly-successful years, the club are expected to do some transfer business in the close-season window but Guardiola was tight-lipped about their plans.

"I don't know what will happen (in the summer), he said.

"Of course the Club is working but we won't have 45 players in the squad, it's not sustainable for the emotion of the team.

"Except Kevin, they all have a contract and we will see how they behave, how we are. We're going to see."

Guardiola was also asked about winger Jack Grealish and midfielder Phil Foden after the duo were involved in incidents with Manchester United fans in Sunday's goalless Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

A 20-year-old man was charged with assault for allegedly slapping Grealish at the end of match, British media said.

Fellow England international Foden was subjected to insulting chants during the first half of the game.

"It's happening everywhere — it is a crazy world. Everything is happening all around the world — it is not just a sport issue," the Spaniard said.

"It is not about United, a specific club or department of football. It is happening everywhere, take a look around and you will realise. I think we aren't on the right path.

"He (Grealish) doesn't feel good, but we move forward."