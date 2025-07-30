Man City re-sign goalkeeper Trafford from Burnley on five-year deal

Goalkeeper James Trafford has returned to Manchester City on a five-year contract after helping Burnley earn a promotion back to the Premier League with the fewest goals conceded in the Championship last season, City said on Tuesday.

Englishman Trafford, who won the golden glove with 29 clean sheets in the Championship last season, has re-joined the club where he spent eight years as a youth player for 27 million pounds ($36 million), English media reports said.

“Rejoining City is such special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City," Trafford said in a statement shared by City.

“This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play."

Trafford played on loan at third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers before making a permanent move to Burnley in 2023, where he played his first full season in the Premier League, making 28 appearances as the club was relegated.

But the six-foot-six keeper returned to form in the Championship last season, with Burnley conceding only 16 goals in the campaign, 14 fewer than champions Leeds United.

"I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving – and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be," Trafford added.

City, who begin their quest for a seventh Premier League title in nine seasons when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16, said Trafford would wear the number one jersey.

($1 = 0.7497 pounds)