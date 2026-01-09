Man City snap up winger Semenyo from Bournemouth

Jan 9 : Manchester City ‌pulled off a major January coup by signing Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on Friday on a deal running until 2031, bringing in the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season to bolster their title charge.

The 26-year-old, who has bewildered defences with 10 goals and three assists this season, arrives with City reportedly meeting his 65 million pound ($87.19 million) release clause amid competition from other Premier League rivals.

The versatile winger can operate on both flanks and joins a City ‌side that trails leaders Arsenal by six points in the Premier League ‌after 21 games.

"I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup," Semenyo said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

"I have so much scope ‍for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that."

SCINTILLATING FORM

The Ghana international has been in scintillating form this season after joining Bournemouth in 2023, having previously netted 21 ​goals for Championship side Bristol City.

He began ‌the Premier League season with a brace against champions Liverpool and maintained that momentum throughout the campaign, with his last goal for Bournemouth being a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 3-2 ​victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

"Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us ⁠immediately that it was City he wanted to ‌join," City's director of football Hugo Viana said.

"His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout this ​process. He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development.

"I am excited to see the player Antoine ‍can become in the weeks, months and years ahead."

Semenyo will now join an already potent City attack featuring ⁠the league's top scorer Erling Haaland (20 league goals), Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku.

City's next test comes on Saturday when ​they host Exeter City in the ‌third round of the FA Cup.

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)