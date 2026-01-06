Man City suffer defensive blow as Dias ruled out for weeks, Gvardiol sidelined long term

Jan 6 : Manchester City's Premier League title challenge has suffered a major setback, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming on Tuesday that defender Ruben Dias will be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Josko Gvardiol faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his shinbone.
Both players sustained their injuries during City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
City sit second in the league on 42 points, six behind leaders Arsenal after 20 matches.
"Dias, hamstring for four to six weeks," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. "Gvardiol out for a long time.
"(John) Stones, no idea. Not ready for the next games. (Nathan) Ake fine.
"With the spirit that we have, always we can cope. Considering fatigue, we have to see the faces and take a decision tomorrow. Tomorrow we will see."