Man City suffer defensive blow as Dias ruled out for weeks, Gvardiol sidelined long term

Jan 6 : ‌Manchester City's Premier League title challenge has suffered a major setback, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming on Tuesday that defender Ruben Dias will be out for four to six ‌weeks with a hamstring injury, ‌while Josko Gvardiol faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his shinbone.

Both players sustained their injuries during City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the ‍Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City sit second in the league on 42 points, six behind leaders Arsenal after 20 matches.

"Dias, hamstring for ​four to six ‌weeks," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against 10th-placed ​Brighton & Hove Albion. "Gvardiol out for a long time.

"(John) ⁠Stones, no idea. ‌Not ready for the next games. (Nathan) ​Ake fine.

"With the spirit that we have, always we can cope. Considering ‍fatigue, we have to see the faces ⁠and take a decision tomorrow. Tomorrow we ​will see."