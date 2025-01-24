Man City will have newcomers Marmoush, Reis and Khusanov v Chelsea

Logo
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 15, 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush REUTERS/Annegret Hilse /File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Fortaleza - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 26, 2024 Palmeiras' Vitor Reis in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v RC Lens - Stade Louis II, Monaco - September 1, 2024 RC Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov in action with AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
24 Jan 2025 09:50PM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's new signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov will be in the squad for Saturday's league game against Chelsea, boss Pep Guardiola said ahead of the battle between two teams chasing a Champions League spot.

Their addition is good news for Guardiola with both Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku missing the game at Etihad Stadium. Dias was replaced at halftime of Wednesday's Champions League loss to Paris St Germain with an abductor injury, while Guardiola said Doku "felt something" during City's 6-0 rout of Ipswich Town on Sunday.

"Vitor is young, he has a huge personality, needs time. If he's here with us, of course he can start," Guardiola said. "Khusanov has already settled for the fact that he played in the French league, handling tough, quick, fast players. But he doesn't speak much English so communication will be one of the situations that we have to deal with.

"Marmoush, I think he will adapt quick," Guardiola continued. "They will make us strong and I'm pretty sure that the club decided for these players for the future and many years."

City are fifth in the table after a horrible few weeks of poor results, while Chelsea are two points above them in fourth.

While an historic fifth consecutive Premier League title seems all but impossible now, with leaders Liverpool enjoying a 12-point lead over the holders with a game in hand, Guardiola said he was confident his men would at least secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth next season.

"(Saturday's match) is really important. We are very close in the table even with the big, big problems we had in the recent past," Guardiola said. "The goal this week is really, really important."

Asked how concerning it would be if City do not secure a top-four berth next season, Guardiola said: "We can make it. Why should I think differently?

"I think it is going to happen. I am very, very positive."

City will host Belgian side Club Brugge in a huge league-phase finale of the Champions League next Wednesday. With only the top 24 moving on, City are languishing 25th in the table.

"The next two games are finals for us," Guardiola said in reference to Chelsea and Brugge.

Guardiola had little to say about the departure of captain Kyle Walker, with the announcement of his loan move to AC Milan expected imminently.

"It is what it is," Guardiola said.

Source: Reuters

