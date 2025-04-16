Man City's Fowler latest to suffer ACL injury in WSL

Australian international Mary Fowler has become the latest player to suffer a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament, Women's Super League side Manchester City said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 17 WSL matches this season, joins Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan, Liverpool's Sofie Lundgaard and Everton's Inma Gabarro to face a spell on the sidelines due to the devastating injury.

Fowler picked up the injury during City's 2-0 defeat by rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Studies suggest women are six times more likely to suffer ACL injuries compared to men and 25 per cent less likely to make a full return.

"Mary will remain under the care of the club's medical team and start her rehabilitation," City said in a statement. "Everyone at City wishes Mary all the best on a full and speedy recovery."

According to a report by global soccer players' union FIFPRO, increased workload and travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among women's professional players.

"I'm really disappointed to be facing some time out of the game," Fowler said.

"It's never easy when something like this happens especially when you've been working so hard and feeling good. The road ahead will be challenging, but I'm ready to take it on.

"There's still so much I want to achieve, and I'll be using this time to grow in every way I can. I'm committed to doing the work, staying positive and coming back better than ever."