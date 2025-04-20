Man City’s Guardiola looks forward to huge clash with Aston Villa

LIVERPOOL, England :Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a ‘final’ against Aston Villa on Tuesday after his side earned three precious points in their bid for Champions League football next season with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton.

City came to life in the final quarter at Goodison Park on Saturday as late goals from Nico O’Reilly and Mateo Kovacic earned them a victory that lifted the side to fourth in the table with a crucial game to come at home to seventh-placed Villa next week.

The top five teams in the table qualify for the Champions League next season.

"To win here at Goodison Park, with the moments that they (Everton) had, is good. Liverpool and Arsenal could not win here, so it was massively important,” Guardiola told reporters.

"Of course, we are miles away from (league leaders) Liverpool. But now it (Champions League qualification) is in our hands, we need a final on Tuesday. Hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League."

Everton had their moments to open the scoring but City hung on and wrapped up the game with their late goals.

"We didn't create much but in the second half the duels were more aggressive. The players stepped up. That was the difference in the game," Guardiola said.

He had special praise for left-back O’Reilly, 20, who made it two goals in two consecutive Premier League games after also scoring in the victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

"He is an attacking midfielder and when he plays as a full-back the transitions are quick and you can arrive (in the box)," Guardiola said.

"It looks like in this team if you play left-back you score goals, Josko (Gvardiol) before and now him. But we are so grateful because he is not a left-back."

It was the last visit to Goodison Park for Guardiola, who was beaten by Ronald Koeman’s Everton on his first in 2017, before the Merseyside club move to their new stadium next season.

"My friend Ronald Koeman destroyed me the first time I came here with a 4-0 (loss), I remember perfectly. I love to come here, these stadiums are typical of English football.

"But the clubs grow, the new stadium will be magnificent I am sure. But it (Goodison Park) will be missed. It has truly been an honour to come here. This is English football."