Man City's Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

LONDON, Dec 2 : Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute of their game at Fulham on Tuesday.

City winger Jeremy Doku crossed to the Norwegian who finished with a first-time shot, achieving the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer, who reached the mark in 124 appearances.

Shearer holds the record for all-time Premier League goals with 260.

The 25-year-old Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge was watching on at Craven Cottage, was poised to get the record in two previous games, but could not find the back of the net against either Newcastle United or Leeds United.