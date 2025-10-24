Man City's Haaland reveals quirky routines in YouTube debut

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City striker Erling Haaland puts maple syrup in his coffee, stands in front of a red light machine to absorb vitamin D and is skilled at grilling tomahawk steaks to perfection.

Haaland's daily life is a blend of athletic discipline and quirky personal rituals, as he revealed on his new YouTube channel that launched with a video titled "Day in the Life of Pro Footballer."

The video offers a rare glimpse into the 25-year-old Norwegian international's home - a sleek, marble-clad mansion with minimalist design and towering windows. A giant teddy bear sits in a corner of the kitchen.

Haaland, who is in the form of his life with 24 goals in 14 games for club and country already this season, starts his morning with coffee, which he calls "a superfood, if done right."

He prepares his breakfast of fried eggs and freshly delivered bread alongside girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen. No private chef.

"I've been living alone since I was 16, so I have to cook," he says.

Haaland then heads to his home gym for massage and soft tissue work with City's sports therapist Mario Pafundi.

With the Cheshire sun in short supply, Haaland turns to his red light machine for a dose of vitamin D. Then it is off to Greenoaks Farm, where he stocks up on steaks, raw milk and honey.

Back home, Haaland prepares two tomahawk steaks, hopping in an ice bath while the meat marinates before firing up the outdoor grill.

"This is going to be absolutely lovely," he says, channelling Yorkshire charm while he checks the meat, clearly proud of his culinary skills.

When the steaks are ready, he ditches the cutlery and digs in.

"People always see the matches, the goals, the celebrations — but not the hours that go into being ready for all of that," Haaland said of the YouTube launch.

"This video shows the routine, the food, the recovery, the small details that matter. It's a bit of who I am away from the pitch, and I hope people enjoy seeing that side."