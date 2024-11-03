Man City's unbeaten league run ends at 32 games with shock loss to Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson got on the scoresheet as Bournemouth held on for a shock 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday, ending mighty City's unbeaten streak in the Premier League at 32 games.

The loss dropped Pep Guardiola's City to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool, while the Cherries, who had lost to City in their 14 previous league meetings by a combined score of 45-7, climbed to eighth spot.

Bournemouth were rewarded for their strong start with Semenyo's ninth-minute goal. Milos Kerkez superbly worked the ball up the left side to the byline before sending a low cross to Semenyo, who turned on the ball and beat keeper Ederson.

Evanilson doubled the home side's lead in the 64th minute when he latched on to Kerkez's cross and slotted it home. But City created a nervy finish after pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute, when Josko Gvardiol leapt to meet Ilkay Gundogan's cross, his looping header pushed in off the bar by Mark Travers.

City's start striker Erling Haaland hit the post from close range deep in injury time.