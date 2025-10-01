Man City's Rodri not ready to play three matches a week, says Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is not ready to play three matches a week as he continues to work his way back to full fitness, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of their Champions League group stage match against AS Monaco.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri returned in May after spending eight months on the sidelines due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, but then suffered a groin injury during the Club World Cup in July.

The Spanish midfielder has started just four games this season and was left out of the squad for their 5-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

"The day before Burnley he didn't feel too good. Today he feels much better so we will see. It's different from the Club World Cup - now he is not injured," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"Right now, in my opinion if you ask me, he is not able to play three games a week at top, top level.

"My feeling is right now he is not ready. Because he needs time. This type of injury (to recover fully) is minimum one year."

Bernardo Silva returns to familiar territory later on Wednesday in Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2017. The Portuguese midfielder was named City captain ahead of the season and Guardiola was delighted with his impact on the squad.

"He cannot do better as a captain," Guardiola said.

"He is one of the best in training, he is an extraordinary player, so intelligent and smart. He can play in so many positions. We're really happy to have him."