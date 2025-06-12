Man United complete signing of Brazilian Cunha from Wolves

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United announced on Thursday, with the Brazil forward joining on a five-year contract.

United triggered Cunha's release clause, which was worth around 62.5 million pounds ($84.12 million), according to a source at the club. The Old Trafford side also have the option of extending his contract by a year.

"It's hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player," Cunha said. "Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

"I can't wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 26-year-old scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 appearances for Wolves, with 15 of those goals coming in the Premier League last season.

Cunha helped Brazil qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, setting up the only goal in a decisive 1-0 win at home to Paraguay.

The dynamic playmaker helped Brazil qualify for the 2026 World Cup when he provided the assist for Vinicius Junior's goal in their 1-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday.

"Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window," said United's director of football Jason Wilcox.

"He has proved his ability to succeed in the Premier League as one of the most exciting and productive forwards in England during his time at Wolves.

"He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season with 42 points.

The transfer is a record sale for Wolves, eclipsing the 53 million pounds they received from Manchester City for midfielder Matheus Nunes in 2023.