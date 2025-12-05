Man United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 4 : Manchester United missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, a result which keeps the visitors in the relegation zone.

After a scrappy goalless opening half, the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute through Diogo Dalot but West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa equalised seven minutes from time which led to boos from the home fans at the final whistle.

"We are disappointed. At 1-0 with 30 minutes to go we have to control the game more, especially at Old Trafford," Dalot told Sky Sports.

"We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. Maybe we got sloppy with the ball possession. We had the game there. We think it is down to us rather than credit to West Ham."

Man United are eighth in the standings on 22 points, while West Ham remain 18th on 12 points, two adrift of Leeds United in 17th spot.

West Ham had the best of the opening half-hour, played at a pedestrian pace, but never really threatened before the hosts began to take control.

Bryan Mbeumo played a one-two from a short corner before trying a looping shot from outside the area which sent West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola scrambling to tip it over the bar.

Amad Diallo put a ball across the box which Joshua Zirkzee sent goalwards with his thigh and Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed off the line, and seconds later Bruno Fernandes's effort skimmed the outside of the post.

Wan-Bissaka was a rock at the heart of West Ham's defence against his former club, putting in crucial challenges and keeping his side level going in at the break.

Magassa shot into the side netting early in the second half before Man United found the opening goal. An attempted shot from Casemiro took a deflection and the ball fell kindly for Dalot almost on the penalty spot and he sent his shot on the turn past Areola.

"It is a good feeling. Every time you get the opportunity to score a goal for a club like this is amazing, especially at the Stretford End," Dalot added.

"But I would change it for the three points."

The game looked to be petering out to a narrow win for the home side, with West Ham never really looking like finding an equaliser until Jarrod Bowen's flicked header from a corner was cleared off the line by Noussair Mazraoui and Magassa smashed home.

"It felt amazing. We played a good game, and everyone fought," Magassa told Sky Sports.

"I am so happy to score my first goal in the Premier League."

Both teams sprung to life in the final minutes in search of a winner and Fernandes was guilty of a couple of late misses. But a far from convincing performance from Man United ended in a disappointing draw.