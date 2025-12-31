Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves

MANCHESTER, England, Dec ‌30 : Manchester United suffered a frustrating end to 2025 as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday as the Premier League's bottom side collected their third point of the season.

Bringing to an end to a run of 11 straight defeats in the league, Wolves did not look ‌like a side facing almost inevitable relegation as ‌they managed to derail a United team seeking to break back into the top four.

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee made the most of a rare start by giving United the lead in the 27th minute, fashioning a sliver of space on the edge of the box before scoring with ‍a shot that deflected off Ladislav Krejci.

Benjamin Sesko almost made it two in the 39th minute but he headed his effort from a corner off the post, summing up a frustrating night for the 22-year-old Slovenian.

Wolves never backed ​down and Krejci equalised just ‌before the break, Zirkzee giving him a helping hand by sending a defensive header across the box for the Czech to ​nod back in at the far post.

The tempo remained high in the second ⁠half, with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa scrambling ‌to prevent a header from teammate Yerson Mosquera from going into ​the net, while his United counterpart Senne Lammens pulled off a superb double save to deny Krejci and Mosquera.

Patrick Dorgu thought he ‍had snatched a 90th-minute winner for United but the goal was chalked ⁠off for offside following a VAR review, leaving United sixth in the standings with ​30 points. Wolves are ‌bottom with three points from 19 games.