Man United sign striker Sesko from Leipzig

Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany's RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The transfer fee is 76.5 million euros ($89 million) with 8.5 million in bonuses.

The 22-year-old Sesko, who joined Leipzig from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.

"The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future," Sesko said in a statement.

"When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon ... It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start learning from (manager) Ruben (Amorim) and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together."

Manchester United have also signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as well as left back Diego Leon for the new campaign which starts at home to Arsenal on August 17.

United have spent around 200 million pounds following their 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season, their lowest position in the top flight for 51 years.

The four new signings will be introduced at Old Trafford before Saturday's friendly against Italian side Fiorentina.

($1 = 0.8592 euros)