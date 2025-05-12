Man United suffer big blow with potential loss of Yoro

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United's 2-0 Premier League loss to West Ham United at Old Trafford was compounded by an injury to centre-back Leny Yoro, leaving boss Ruben Amorim with a headache ahead of their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in 10 days.

Amorim had voiced his fear about injuries ahead of the Europa League final at Bilbao, Spain - with a Champions League berth next season going to the victor - and Yoro looked gutted when he limped off in the 52nd minute on Sunday, covering his face with his shirt.

The television camera caught Amorim hanging his head in dismay.

"We have to assess Leny in a better way (Monday)," Amorim told reporters after the game. "He felt something but I think it could be a small thing."

The 19-year-old Frenchman missed the first four months of the season after sustaining an ankle injury during United's pre-season tour in the United States, but has been solid since his return.

He scored in the Europa League quarter-final against Lyon and set up Mason Mount's equaliser in the semi-final second leg against Athletic Club.

"He had that problem at the beginning of the season," Amorim said. "We hope it's not too serious. I don't want to say too much but maybe it's not a big deal."

Amorim's team were already missing Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez for the remainder of the season, while Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven remain out.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen scored to lift fellow strugglers West Ham to their first victory at Old Trafford in 18 years on Sunday, handing Man United their 17th defeat and ninth at home as their worst ever Premier League season continues.

"If you look at the goals that we suffer we can avoid these goals," Amorim said. "The lack of energy, of urgency. That is the most dangerous things in this club. You can feel it at the beginning of the game. Between our box and opponent's box there is a lack of urgency. That is something we have to change in this club.

"I am responsible for that. It is frustrating because we are so near the goals. We have such a lack of urgency to protect our goal. This is week-by-week.

"For me it doesn't matter if we win the Europa League because the problems are much bigger than that."