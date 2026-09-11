Man United's Carrick pleased with Sesko's return to form ahead of City derby

Sept 11 : Benjamin Sesko is yet to play a full game for Manchester United since returning from a shin injury last month but the Slovenia forward's form is a boost for manager Michael Carrick ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby against Manchester City.

Sesko came on for the last 20 minutes and struck late in a 2-2 league draw at Everton last weekend, and followed that up with another goal in Thursday's 4-0 Champions League win against Azerbaijani side Sabah at home.

"There's not many around that give you what Ben does in terms of physicality, playing on the last line and his speed to run in behind," Carrick told reporters about 23-year-old Sesko, who missed nearly three months after getting injured in May.

"It's great to have him back at this level after him working to get his fitness back. A couple of goals, good minutes in him, we're really pleased with him."

Sesko was delighted after scoring his first goal at home this season.

"Definitely, the confidence boost here is definitely big. Now, it’s important to recover very well and obviously focus on the derby," he told TNT Sports.