Man United's Diallo, Mazraoui to miss Brentford trip, says Amorim

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United's Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo will miss the visit to Brentford in the Premier League this weekend due to the death of a family member, manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday, adding that defender Noussair Mazraoui is also out.

"Amad is not here. Someone in his family passed away so we are giving all the support to Amad," Amorim told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Media reports also said Diallo, who has been involved in all six of United's games this season, deleted all pictures from his Instagram profile after receiving a wave of comments criticising his performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over visitors Chelsea.

"I always tell my players, shut down social media," added Amorim. "Nowadays it is a price you have to pay but the important thing is that the club and the friends, real life for Amad, we are here for him.

"It is a tough moment for him and in this moment the next game is not important. We can win this game without Amad and we want to win it for him."

Amorim said Mazraoui will not be available before the international break, which starts on October 6, after British media reported that the Morocco international had missed training due to injury.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro is suspended for Saturday's match after being sent off against Chelsea.

United, who have seven points from five games, are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time this season when they play Brentford.

"These types of games we need to be really focused and have that feeling that we need to win every match," Amorim added.