NYON : Following is the Europa League last 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw held on Friday:

LAST 16

Viktoria Plzen v Lazio

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos

Ajax Amsterdam v Eintracht Frankfurt

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham Hotspur

AS Roma v Athletic Bilbao

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Steaua Bucharest v Olympique Lyonnais

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

* Team mentioned second play return leg at home

QUARTER-FINALS

QF1: Bodo/Olympiacos v Plzen/Lazio

QF2: AZ/Spurs v Ajax/Frankfurt

QF3: Fenerbahce/Rangers v Roma/Bilbao

QF4: Bucharest/Lyon v Sociedad/United

* Team mentioned second play return leg at home

SEMI-FINALS

Semi-final 1: QF2 winners v QF1 winners

Semi-final 2: QF3 winners v QF4 winners

* Team mentioned second play return leg at home

FIRST AND SECOND LEG DATES

Last 16: March 6 and March 13

Quarter-finals: April 10 and April 17

Semi-finals: May 1 and May 8

Final: May 21