Man Utd sweep past Man City as Carrick enjoys perfect start

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 17 : A transformed Manchester United kicked off interim manager Michael Carrick's second stint in charge with an exhilarating 2-0 derby day defeat of Manchester City in the Premier League at a vibrant Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carrick's attack-minded side swept away the gloom hanging over the club with second-half goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu underlining their dominance of a disappointing City whose title hopes suffered a crushing blow.

Mbeumo, just back from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cameroon, finished sweetly in the 65th minute and Dorgu got on the end of Matheus Cunha's cross to put the home fans in dreamland 10 minutes later.

But for a superb display by City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and three disallowed goals, United would have enjoyed a far greater margin of victory while the visitors barely threatened as goal machine Erling Haaland hardly got a look-in.

Not only was it a humbling loss for City against their cross-town rivals, it put a huge dent in their hopes of reeling in Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Instead of closing the gap at the top to a manageable three points they could find themselves nine adrift if Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

For United it was the perfect start to Carrick's tenure as they moved provisionally into fourth place with a display that will add weight to the argument for his long-term appointment.

"It's unbelievable, being here with our people, with the fans, the way we have suffered during the season but today we faced up and showed who we are," United defender Lisandro Martinez told Sky Sports.

"Michael (Carrick) said use the energy of the people and today we did it."

One victory in their previous six league games, and draws against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley had hastened the end of Ruben Amorim's reign.

But United emerged from the malaise in stunning fashion with former midfielder Carrick unleashing the kind of attacking display combined with defensive tenacity that was part of the club's DNA when he won five Premier League titles as a player.

Had substitute Mason Mount's stoppage-time goal not also been ruled offside or Diallo not been denied by the upright after a thrilling run, United would have enjoyed their biggest derby win since 1995 and it would not have flattered them.

UNITED INTENT

United's intent was obvious from the start and they should have gone ahead when Harry Maguire headed against the crossbar from close range from a corner.

The busy Donnarumma came to City's rescue with a smart save to deny Dorgu and shortly afterwards Diallo did find the net after rounding the Italian but was adjudged offside.

Fernandes was the next to have his joy cut short by an offside call as he showed great footwork and composure to score after being played through.

The hosts might have been fearful of a City response after the break but it never arrived.

Donnarumma produced a superb double save, keeping out Diallo's powerful strike and then reacting instinctively to block Casemiro's attempted chip with his outstretched leg.

But United were relentless and when Fernandes opened up City's defence once again with a slide rule pass, Mbeumo never looked like missing as he guided his shot past Donnarumma.

When Dorgu made it 2-0 the mood was euphoric around the stadium while City boss Pep Guardiola looked on stunned.

His side could have few complaints apart from in the 10th minute when United defender Diogo Dalot was fortunate not to see a red card for an ugly studs-up tackle on Jeremy Doku.

City managed only one effort on target - a header by Max Alleyne superbly saved by Senne Lammens - as United snuffed out Haaland and Antoine Semenyo.

"The better team won. They were better. When a team is better you have to accept it," Guardiola said. "They had the energy we didn't have, so congratulations."