Manager Chivu leaves Parma, poised to join Inter Milan

Parma have parted ways with manager Cristian Chivu by mutual consent after less than four months in charge, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 44-year-old Romanian, who kept his team in the top flight, is set to be appointed coach of Inter Milan where he spent seven years as a player, Italian media reported.

"The Club thanks Cristian for his work and for achieving the sporting objective, and wishes him the best of luck in his future professional endeavours," Parma said in a statement.

Inter are seeking a replacement for Simone Inzaghi who left by mutual consent last week following their 5-0 Champions League final loss to Paris St Germain.

Inter begin their Club World Cup campaign on June 17 against Mexico's Monterrey.