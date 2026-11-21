MANCHESTER, England, Nov 21 : Manchester City avoided a fourth successive Premier League defeat but dropped more points as they were forced to come from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Rodrigo Muniz's clinical finish from former City player Oscar Bobb's pass gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute.

Erling Haaland had an equaliser ruled out by VAR eight minutes later when he was adjudged to have kicked the ball out of the hands of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

City laboured for an equaliser and Elliott Anderson finally found a way through in the 57th minute, dispatching a sweetly-struck volley through a crowd into the bottom corner for his first league goal since joining from Nottingham Forest.

Both sides had chances to take maximum points after that, with Muniz denied by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Fulham deserved the draw that ended a run of 20 consecutive defeats against City.

The result left City in third place, five points behind champions Arsenal who can go eight points clear at the top if they win at Newcastle United later on Saturday.