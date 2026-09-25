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Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges: Reports
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Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges: Reports

The Premier League referred Manchester City to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged breaches of finance rules spanning the 2009-10 to 2022-23 seasons.

Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges: Reports

A general view inside Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on Nov 5, 2025, before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. (File photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

25 Sep 2026 10:23PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 11:08PM)
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MANCHESTER: Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, reported The Athletic and The Times on Friday (Sep 25).

The club are expected to appeal, the reports added.

The Premier League declined to comment. "It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all," a spokesperson said.

City did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told the BBC that the inquiry into allegations "remains ongoing".

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The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February 2023 over alleged breaches of finance rules spanning the 2009-10 to 2022-23 seasons. The club have consistently denied wrongdoing.

Among the most serious allegations was that City failed in each season from 2009-10 to 2017-18 to provide accurate financial information giving a "true and fair view" of revenues, including sponsorship income, and operating costs.

City hired lawyer David Pannick to lead their defence, while the Premier League was represented by Adam Lewis KC, according to British media reports.

The hearing began on Sep 16, 2024, and concluded nearly three months later on Dec 6. The case was heard by an independent commission composed of three judges appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

City were banned from the Champions League for two years by European football's governing body UEFA in 2020 after being found to have overstated sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016.

The club, however, successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban.

Since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group bought the club in 2008, City have won eight Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups and seven League Cups.

City top the Premier League after winning each of their opening five matches.

Source: Reuters/dy

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Manchester City Premier League
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