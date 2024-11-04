Logo
Sport

Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
Sport

Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
Manchester City stay top of WSL with easy win over Crystal Palace
04 Nov 2024 12:17AM
MANCHESTER, England : Goals from Jess Park, Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw gave Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday that ensures they stay top of the Women's Super League (WSL) table ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and third-placed Chelsea. 

Park opened the scoring in the 40th minute and Roord added a second goal five minutes after the break before crossing for Shaw to head home in the 73rd minute to wrap up the three points. 

Earlier in the afternoon Manchester United came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Arsenal, while Brighton won 1-0 at home to Leicester City and a late own goal gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over West Ham United.  

With Aston Villa hosting Liverpool later on Sunday and Chelsea away to Everton in the late kick-off, City top the standings on 16 points from six games, three ahead of Brighton and four ahead of Chelsea. 

Source: Reuters

