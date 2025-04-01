Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester City striker Haaland suffers ankle injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City striker Haaland suffers ankle injury

Manchester City striker Haaland suffers ankle injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 30, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland falls Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

01 Apr 2025 03:43AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2025 03:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sustained an ankle injury in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bournemouth over the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the striker requiring further tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

Haaland was replaced in the 61st minute of Sunday's 2-1 win, having equalised for City, and the Norwegian international is now a doubt for their semi-final against Nottingham Forest at the end of April due to the left ankle problem.

"Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury," City said in a statement.

"The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup," the club added, referring to the June 14 to July 13 tournament in the United States.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this term. Four-times defending champions City are fifth in the table with only one win in their last four Premier League matches. They host Leicester City on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement