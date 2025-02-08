Manchester City survive huge Cup scare to beat Leyton Orient in FA Cup

LONDON : Premier League champions Manchester City survived a huge FA Cup fourth-round scare as Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to secure a 2-1 victory at third-tier Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side's wretched season looked like reaching a new low as Orient held on to a 16th-minute lead given to them by Jamie Donley's long-range wonder-strike that went in via the crossbar and the back of City keeper Stefan Ortega.

A strong City line-up huffed and puffed in response and were relieved when Abdukodir Khusanov equalised in the 56th minute, deflecting in Rico Lewis's shot following a corner.

De Bruyne came on late in the game and City's playmaker spared his side extra time when he was played in by Jack Grealish to score from close range in the 79th minute.

Even then Orient almost equalised when skipper Dan Happe volleyed over a great chance in the closing minutes.