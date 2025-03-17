Manchester United boss Amorim starting to see improvements

LEICESTER, England : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said he was starting to see improvements in his team after they cruised to a 3-0 victory at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

United came into the trip to the King Power Stadium having accumulated the fewest wins and points after 28 games in any of the club's Premier League campaigns.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes, however, steered United to victory in the drizzle, ensuring a rare comfortable win in a difficult campaign.

"I think the performances are improving and when you have the performance and the result, because the result does not always come with the performance, you feel better," Amorim said.

"I'm starting to see different things in the team, especially today. You can feel a lack of energy in some players but you feel that the team can find the way to win games even when they are a little bit more tired.

"It's a good sign for this team."

Goals for Danish striker Hojlund and Argentine winger Garnacho were especially welcome before the run-in.

Hojlund had not scored in his previous 22 matches in all competitions before his fine first-half finish, with Garnacho drawing a blank in 24 games prior to his second-half goal.

"It’s really important for him (Hojlund)," Amorim added. "He's doing the right things, he's helping the team, he's fighting for every ball and today he scored a very good goal, very important goal. He deserved that goal more than anybody.

"He (Garnacho) was really happy but the most important thing is the way he's improving his game. He's playing both sides, not just on the left. He's sprinting back, the small things he's doing quite well.

"When you do the small things in that manner the good things are going to show and he also deserved his goal today."