Manchester United to lay off another 150 to 200 employees

Manchester United said it will cut about 150 to 200 jobs as part of additional measures to reverse financial losses at the Premier League football club.

The plan to "transform" its corporate structure is in addition to 250 jobs removed last year, the club said.

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The club has been aggressively restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25 per cent stake and took charge of their football operations to try to revive its fortunes on the pitch.