Manchester United to lay off another 150-200 staff
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 7, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

24 Feb 2025 11:21PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2025 11:30PM)
Manchester United said it will cut about 150 to 200 jobs as part of additional measures to reverse financial losses at the Premier League soccer club.

The plan to "transform" its corporate structure is in addition to 250 jobs removed last year, the club said.

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The club has been aggressively restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25 per cent stake and took charge of their soccer operations to try to revive its fortunes on the pitch.

Source: Reuters
