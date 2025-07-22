Manchester United sign forward Mbeumo from Brentford

, 2025 :Manchester United have signed forward Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford until 2030, with the option to extend for a further year, United said on Monday.

United paid 65 million pounds ($88 million) to Brentford, with another 6 million potentially due in add-ons, for the 25-year-old Cameroon international, according to a club source.

Mbeumo hit new heights in the 2024–25 league season, finishing with 20 goals to help Brentford to a solid 10th-place finish. Only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22) scored more.

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams, the team whose shirt I wore growing up," he said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday, I know that I have the spirit of character to reach another level here, learning from (manager) Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players."

The versatile Mbeumo thrived on the right wing and also impressed as a centre forward, proving indispensable for Brentford by starting every league game last season.

He joined the London club from Ligue 2 side Troyes in 2019 and made 242 appearances, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists.

"Bryan's goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons," said United's director of football Jason Wilcox.

"We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the U.S. will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new teammates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead."

United are playing three pre-season matches in the U.S., on July 26 v West Ham United in New Jersey, July 30 v Bournemouth in Chicago and August 3 v Everton in Atlanta.

($1 = 0.7417 pounds)