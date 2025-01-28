'A bit of dread' watching Manchester United now, but fans in Singapore sticking with team

SINGAPORE: Watching a Manchester United match used to bring excitement and often joy for Red Devils fan Nigel Chin.

These days, his feelings have been replaced by "a bit of dread" every time the weekend games come around.

"It's like which Man United side will we see this week? Is it going to be the (bad) one or are we going to see a decent performance? All these things can affect your mood as a fan," he told CNA.

Mr Chin is not alone. Other Singaporean United fans have found it tough to support their team in recent times – but they also say results will not change their love for the football club.

Earlier this month, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim labelled his side possibly the worst in the club's history after a 10th Premier League defeat of the season at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils' 3-1 defeat on Jan 19 left them on course for their lowest-ever finish in the modern Premier League. Their worst was eighth place last season.

It also marked the first time since 1989-90 that they had lost 10 of their first 22 games of the season.

"Imagine what this is (like) for a fan of Manchester United," Amorim, who joined from Portuguese club Sporting in November, told Sky Sports.

"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

Singaporean fans CNA spoke to were divided on whether they agree with Amorim's assessment, what they agree on is that the club is in dire straits.

"It's definitely the worst (side) since I started watching them," said Mr Chin, who has supported Manchester United for more two decades.