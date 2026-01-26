Manchester United stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race

LONDON: Manchester United loosened Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win in north London on Sunday, thanks to stunning second-half goals by Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

Victory would have restored Arsenal's seven-point lead over chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa, both of whom won this weekend, but Mikel Arteta's side instead left the door open as they lost at home for the first time this season.

United's win, their first in the league at Arsenal since 2017, lifted them to fourth, and while they are not in the title equation themselves, it fuelled the new-found optimism sweeping the club since Michael Carrick stepped in as interim coach.

Everything was going to plan for Arsenal when they took the lead in the 29th minute with a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

But a terrible mistake by Martin Zubimendi in the 37th minute gifted United an equaliser for Bryan Mbeumo.