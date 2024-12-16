Manchester United's Diallo snatches derby victory at stunned City

MANCHESTER: Manchester United poured on the misery for flagging Premier League champions Manchester City as late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo snatched an unlikely 2-1 away victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday (Dec 15).

Ruben Amorim's first Manchester derby looked like ending in a third successive league defeat after Josko Gvardiol's header put City ahead but Ivory Coast youngster Diallo tuned the game on its head in stunning fashion.

Diallo was fouled by City's Matheus Nunes after latching onto a dreadful back pass by the same player with Fernandes stroking home the penalty in the 88th minute.

City had hardly got over that shock when seconds later it became the "Diallo Derby" as he sent the visiting fans into delirium with a superb finish from the tightest of angles.

What was initially a worrying slump in form by champions City has now snowballed into a full-on nightmare before Christmas for Pep Guardiola's side as they have now lost eight of their last 11 games in all competitions, winning one.

They stay fifth in the table with 27 points from 16 games, nine points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

United remain in the bottom half with 22 points but will hope their smash-and-grab raid at The Etihad Stadium will spark a move up the table during the festive period.

Fernandes breathed a sigh of relief after the game, having missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise shortly before Diallo lit the touch-paper for United's stunning win.

"He's been doing well, he's been doing great things, I think there's still a lot to come from him ... When he's like this, he's unstoppable," the Portuguese midfielder said.

City did not even muster a shot on target in the second half as they looked barely recognisable from the side that has won four successive Premier League crowns.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva made no attempt to sugar-coat a gut-wrenching loss.

"We totally deserved what happened," he told Sky Sports. "In minute 87 in a derby and you are winning 1-0 and have a corner and the ball ends up as a penalty for them, if you make these stupid decisions you deserve to pay for that."