Mandhana named new India captain as Kaur steps down

Oct 6 : India named top-order batter Smriti Mandhana as their new captain after Women's World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur announced her decision to step down from the role on Tuesday.

Kaur, 37, captained India in five tests, 51 one-day internationals and 155 Twenty20 internationals, leading the side to their first-ever 50-over World Cup triumph on home soil last year.

Under Kaur, India also won four T20 Asia Cup titles and two Asian Games gold medals, most recently this month at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Kaur wrote on social media.

Indian media said Kaur's decision came a day after she met Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), to discuss the future of the women's team.

Kaur, who became this year the highest-capped player in women's international cricket, said she intended to keep on playing.

"I gave this team everything I had," she added.

"I carried the responsibility with pride, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading Indian women's cricket. Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues."

THE DEPUTY STEPS UP

Mandhana, who was Kaur's vice-captain, has previously captained India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.

The 30-year-old has played nine tests, 120 ODIs and 179 T20Is since making her international debut in 2013. She has also captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women's Premier League titles.

"To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour... the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply," Mandhana said in a statement.

"I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey."