Mandhana recaptures record for most international runs in a calendar year
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Women's Cricket T20 - Group A - Pakistan v India - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2022 India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

22 Dec 2024 08:13PM
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana set the record for the most international runs in a calendar year in women's cricket across all formats on Sunday, scoring 91 runs against West Indies in a one-day international at Vadodra that took her tally for 2024 so far to 1,602 runs.

Left-handed opener Mandhana overtook South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who ended the year with 1593 runs, to reclaim the record she previously set in 2018 before losing it to England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in 2022.

Mandhana, 28, has also set the record for most runs in a calendar year in women's T20 internationals, with 763 runs in 2024.

India, who scored 314-9 batting first on Sunday, will play two more ODIs against West Indies before the end of the year.

Source: Reuters

