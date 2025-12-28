TANGIER, ‌Morocco, Dec 27 : Sadio Mane scored for Senegal as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and kept top place in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Cedric Bakambu put the Congolese into the lead in the 61st minute but Mane equalised eight minutes later with his 51st goal for his country, one of the ‌favourites to win the tournament.

The two countries both have four ‌points from their opening two games and look set to progress comfortably into the last 16 with a final group game to come for each on Tuesday.

Senegal are ahead of DR Congo on goal difference in the standings after they beat Botswana 3-0 in their opening fixture on Monday while DR Congo edged past Benin 1-0 the same day.

Senegal had ‍come from behind in September to beat DR Congo away in Kinshasa in a key World Cup qualifier and went on to book a place at next year’s finals in North America, providing an intriguing backdrop to Saturday’s Cup of Nations clash.

It meant the match was cagey at ​times with both sides careful in ‌their approach although Nicolas Jackson had a couple of first-half chances for Senegal, coming close with close-in efforts.

Congo defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka had the ball in ​the net midway through the first half but it was offside.

They took the lead with a sweeping ⁠move forward with Theo Bongonda combining with ‌Wan-Bissaka before firing a shot that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could only parry into ​the path of Bakambu, who finished from close range.

Senegal's 17-year-old substitute Ibrahim Mbaye set up the equaliser for Mane with a mazy run, although he ‍profited from Congo defender Arthur Masuaku suddenly stopping with a suspected Achilles tendon injury. Mbaye's shot ⁠was stopped by DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi but fell for Mane to sweep home.

Senegal finish their group ​campaign against Benin while ‌DR Congo play Botswana at the same time on Tuesday.