Marc Marquez in no rush to return after shoulder injury, says brother Alex

Marc Marquez will take his time to recover from the fracture and ligament damage to his right shoulder he sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix, said his younger brother Alex of Gresini Racing.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who clinched his seventh MotoGP title in September, will miss both the Australian and Malaysia grands prix, his team Ducati had said, following his high-speed crash at the Mandalika circuit earlier this month.

"My brother is positive, he's fine, and he's in no hurry to return, because he has got everything done," Alex told reporters ahead of the weekend's Australian race.

"It's an injury that comes at a time when he should have been all happy, but it gives him some relaxation in a way, because he knows he's got everything done."

The crash, which involved Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi colliding with the rear of Marquez's Ducati, sparked criticism of the safety measures at turn seven's gravel trap.

"It's not the job of the riders to walk all the tracks and see what is good and what is not. It's something that Dorna should do," he added.