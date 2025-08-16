Logo
Marc Marquez wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint from second row
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the sprint race REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez during qualifying REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2025 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez and BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Fermin Aldeguer during qualifying REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2025 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez and Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during qualifying REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez before qualifying REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
16 Aug 2025 09:42PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2025 09:44PM)
Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Austrian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday despite starting on the second row of the grid, beating his brother and closest championship contender Alex to the finish line at the Red Bull Ring.

Having never won a race in Austria, the Spaniard executed a flawless race from fourth on the grid to take his 12th sprint victory in 13 rounds this season, underlining his supreme dominance in the shorter format.

The victory moves Marc Marquez 123 points clear of Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez at the top of the championship and 180 above Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who was forced to retire due to problems with his bike.

KTM's Pedro Acosta came third in the team's home race to complete an all-Spanish podium, while Aprilia's pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth.

Source: Reuters
