Maresca mulls Caicedo replacement for Chelsea visit to Leeds

LONDON, Dec 2 : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's biggest challenge will be finding a replacement for suspended midfielder Moises Caicedo when they visit lowly Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Caicedo, who has played 50 out of 51 matches with Maresca in charge, was sent off during Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to leaders Arsenal, who are six points above third-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea are also without defender Levi Colwill and defensive midfielders Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo due to injuries, while midfielder Cole Palmer, who returned from injury to take a place on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, is yet to play.

"We're a better team with Cole, a better team with Moises, a better team with Levi, but when they are not available, we try to find solutions," Maresca told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to do something different because of Moises ... one that can play well in that position is Josh (Acheampong), but we'll see," he added of the versatile 19-year-old.

Maresca said Palmer, who last played in September, is available to start, but cannot play a full game yet.

"He can start the game. The idea with him is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes," the coach added.