Maresca wants Conference League title to show Chelsea's progress
Maresca wants Conference League title to show Chelsea's progress

Soccer Football - Conference League - Final - Chelsea Training - Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland - May 27, 2025 Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks with the media during training REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

28 May 2025 03:31AM
WROCLAW, Poland : Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis is a chance to make history, reinforce a winning mentality and prove his young side belong at the top.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League on Sunday to qualify for the Champions League, which they have won twice along with two Europa League trophies, raising questions about where the Conference League stands in their list of priorities.

"The Conference is important. For us it's been important since day one. And the reason why is because it's the European competition that we are currently in," Maresca told reporters on Tuesday.

"... also because Chelsea can become the first club in Europe to win all the European competitions.

"If we are able to win, I think it's a good thing because we continue to build the winning mentality."

Maresca added that his side have proved themselves this season, with a final victory set to confirm their progress.

"Every game is a chance to show we have improved and that we want to win titles," he said. "We are the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, but also they are men. We are mature enough, and we can compete."

Chelsea have had little time to prepare for the final but Maresca insisted their focus had never slipped.

"The message in the last 48 hours has been, we did something important (by qualifying for the Champions League). But if we want to confirm we're becoming an important club, we need to show the desire to win the title and to win the game," he added.

Source: Reuters
