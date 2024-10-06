Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marin penalty grabs draw for Cagliari at Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marin penalty grabs draw for Cagliari at Juventus

Marin penalty grabs draw for Cagliari at Juventus

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 6, 2024 Cagliari's Razvan Marin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

06 Oct 2024 09:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy : Juventus conceded their first Serie A goal this season as a late Razvan Marin penalty snatched a 1-1 draw for visitors Cagliari on Sunday.

Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus ahead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute and despite dominating for most of the game, the home side were unable to find a second goal, and were made to pay two minutes from time when Marin converted.

Juventus, who had not conceded a goal in their opening six Serie A games, had Francisco Conceicao sent off in the final minutes, after he received a second booking for simulation and Cagliari held on to take an unexpected point away from Turin.

The draw denied Juventus the chance to move back into second place in the standings, and they are third on 13 points, one behind defending champions Inter Milan in second and two behind leaders Napoli. Cagliari are 15th on six points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement