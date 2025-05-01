Logo
Marinakis steps back from Forest ownership duties over Forest and Olympiacos clash
Marinakis steps back from Forest ownership duties over Forest and Olympiacos clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Final - Olympiacos v Fiorentina - Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens, Greece - May 30, 2024 Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis celebrates after winning the Europa Conference League final REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

01 May 2025 12:11AM
MANCHESTER, England :Evangelos Marinakis has stepped back from his ownership duties at Nottingham Forest with the club within reach of Champions League qualification, British media reported.

Forest are sixth in the Premier League table but are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and have a game in hand. A top-five finish would clinch Forest a place in the Champions League next season, in what would be their first since 1980.

Marinakis also owns Olympiacos, who top the Greek Super League standings and are also set to compete in Europe's elite competition next year.

A UEFA rule bars clubs under the same ownership group from competing in the same European competition.

Documents filed to Companies House showed Marinakis would be "ceasing to be a person of significant control" of Forest, with his shares being put into a blind trust.

Source: Reuters
