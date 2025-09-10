Logo
Marmoush suffers knee injury in Egypt's World Cup qualifier
Marmoush suffers knee injury in Egypt's World Cup qualifier

Soccer Football - World Cup - CAF Qualifiers - Group A - Egypt v Ethiopia - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - September 5, 2025 Egypt's Omar Marmoush with Egypt coach Hossam Hassan after being substituted REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

10 Sep 2025 06:22AM
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush suffered a knee ligament injury during Egypt's 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Egypt moved a step closer to qualifying for next year's tournament, maintaining a five-point lead over second-placed Burkina Faso in Group A with two rounds remaining.

The evening, however, took a worrying turn for the Pharaohs when Marmoush was forced off the pitch nine minutes into the game following a heavy challenge.

Egypt's team doctor, Mohamed Abu El-Ela, confirmed the injury was "a bruised knee ligament".

"The player will undergo an X-ray upon his arrival to Cairo Wednesday morning," the Egyptian Football Association said on its official X account, citing the doctor.

(Reporting By Ahmed Abd EllatifEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
