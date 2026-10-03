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Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin
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Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin

Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin

MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - September 20, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez before the start of the MotoGP race REUTERS/Christian Bruna

03 Oct 2026 02:38PM
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Oct 3 : Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday to inch closer to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia in the standings.

Marquez made a scorching start and held the inside line on the first turn of the opening lap to surge past Martin, who had set a lap record at the Motegi circuit to grab pole position during qualifying earlier on Saturday.

Reigning champion Marquez maintained the lead and coasted to victory, moving him to 306 points - seven behind Martin, who was demoted to third place behind LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira for exceeding track limits.

Source: Reuters
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