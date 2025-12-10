Marseille edge five-goal thriller at Union St Gilloise

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 : Mason Greenwood scored twice as Olympique de Marseille came from behind to claim a 3-2 Champions League victory over hosts Union St Gilloise on Tuesday, significantly boosting their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

The win moves Marseille to nine points from their six games and into 16th position in the league table. Union are in 25th and outside of the knockout places with six points, also from six matches.

Union took the lead inside five minutes when Anan Khalaili picked up the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside and drilled a low shot in at the near post.

Marseille were level as Igor Paixao reacted quickest to the loose ball when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shot was only parried by goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Greenwood’s first goal put the visitors in front as he linked well with Aubameyang and fired into the net from 12 yards, before adding a second when he turned his defender and blasted past Scherpen.

Union narrowed the deficit to a single goal when Khalaili grabbed his second and thought they had equalised on two occasions, but were fractionally offside on both.