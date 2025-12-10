Logo
Marseille edge five-goal thriller at Union St Gilloise
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Mason Greenwood scores their second goal REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their third goal with Igor Paixao, Matt O'Riley and Arthur Vermeeren REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise's Kevin Rodriguez in action with Olympique de Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi REUTERS/Yves Herman
10 Dec 2025 06:02AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2025 06:10AM)
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 : Mason Greenwood scored twice as Olympique de Marseille came from behind to claim a 3-2 Champions League victory over hosts Union St Gilloise on Tuesday, significantly boosting their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

The win moves Marseille to nine points from their six games and into 16th position in the league table. Union are in 25th and outside of the knockout places with six points, also from six matches.

Union took the lead inside five minutes when Anan Khalaili picked up the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside and drilled a low shot in at the near post.

Marseille were level as Igor Paixao reacted quickest to the loose ball when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shot was only parried by goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Greenwood’s first goal put the visitors in front as he linked well with Aubameyang and fired into the net from 12 yards, before adding a second when he turned his defender and blasted past Scherpen.

Union narrowed the deficit to a single goal when Khalaili grabbed his second and thought they had equalised on two occasions, but were fractionally offside on both.

Source: Reuters
